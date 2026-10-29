Bomb threat at Robert Morris University prompts evacuation of buildings

A bomb threat posted on social media prompted an evacuation of two buildings on the campus of Robert Morris University.

An alert to students said that RMU received a bomb threat at the Nicholson Center and the Patrick Henry Center on Thursday. It told students to evacuate immediately if they were in those buildings or nearby, and to stay away.

The school told KDKA-TV it did a precautionary evacuation after learning of the threat posted online.

"I just got the email talking about a bomb threat. I didn't know if it was real or not. I wasn't really worried about it until I saw people around me who started panicking a little bit," freshman Antoine Pusey said.

"I got the email and then I was at practice at the time and then a few of my teammates came to me and we're like oh yeah, there's a bomb threat so it sort of got me a little bit worried," freshman Noah Runski said.

The RMU Police Department and the Allegheny County Police Department swept the buildings and cleared them for normal operations. Students were relieved to receive the all-clear.

"It was sort of surprising. It just seems like the world today, everywhere," Runski said.

The full statement from Robert Morris University can be found below:

"Following a social media threat involving Nicholson Center, University Police and Allegheny County Police conducted a security assessment of the building, which has been cleared for normal operations.

"The precautionary evacuation has ended, and normal operations in those buildings have resumed.

"The safety and well-being of our students and employees remain our highest priority. We appreciate the cooperation of our campus community and the efforts of law enforcement personnel in responding to this matter."