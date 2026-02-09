Boil water advisory lifted for nearly 100,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers

A boil-water advisory that had been in effect for nearly 100,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers across Washington and Allegheny counties was lifted on Monday after a second set of water samples tested negative for bacterial contamination.

Pennsylvania American Water said in a media release on Monday morning that "acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on Feb. 7, 2026, and Feb. 8, 2026," and "the issue has been resolved."

Governmental regulations require a second negative test result before the boil water advisory can be lifted.

Water main break disrupts service for thousands of customers

A water main break in Elrama, Washington County, on Friday night contributed to the advisory.

Pennsylvania American Water said early Saturday morning that the advisory was issued because a power surge depleted water storage at the tank near the Aldrich Water Treatment plant in Elrama and that a loss of water pressure could have caused contamination in the system through backflow or back siphonage.

The Elrama Volunteer Fire Company of Union Township said there was a 48-inch water main break around 11:30 p.m. on Friday that happened in front of their station. A spokesperson from Pennsylvania American confirmed to KDKA-TV that the break was related to their advisory that was issued.