Pennsylvania American Water issues boil water advisory for Clairton residents

Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Clairton after a loss of pressure caused by a power outage at a booster station. Approximately 1,500 customers are affected.

A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of "conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage," according to a media release from Pennsylvania American Water.

The booster station is currently operating on backup generator power until power is restored. Pennsylvania American Water is also collecting and analyzing additional water quality samples, including bacteria samples.

Customers are advised to boil water for one minute before use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth.

Parents and caregivers of infants and young children, along with people at higher risk, including pregnant women, some older adults, and those with severely weakened immune systems, should consult their healthcare providers before drinking the water.

For a map of the affected area, click here.