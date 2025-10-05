Watch CBS News
Body of woman pulled from Monongahela River on Saturday afternoon

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

An investigation is underway after a woman's body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Saturday afternoon. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 12 p.m., they were alerted to a dead body in the river. Police responded to the scene along Waterfront Drive in Homestead. 

After recovering the woman's remains from the river, they said there were no obvious signs of trauma. 

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death as well as the identity of the victim. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

