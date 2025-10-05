Body of woman pulled from Monongahela River on Saturday afternoon

An investigation is underway after a woman's body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Saturday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 12 p.m., they were alerted to a dead body in the river. Police responded to the scene along Waterfront Drive in Homestead.

After recovering the woman's remains from the river, they said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death as well as the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.