Watch CBS News
Local News

Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge
Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge 00:21

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday. 

Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. 

Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation. 

The body has not been identified. 

First published on November 23, 2022 / 5:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.