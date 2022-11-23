Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge
DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday.
Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation.
The body has not been identified.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.