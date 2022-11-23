Body pulled from Monongahela River near Mansfield Bridge

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was pulled from the Monongahela River on Wednesday.

Crews were searching the river near the Mansfield Bridge in Dravosburg after a call about a body came in shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Details are limited, but Allegheny County police say their homicide unit has been called in to help with the investigation.

The body has not been identified.