California man charged with homicide after body found under blanket near road in Pennsylvania

A man from California is facing a list of charges, including homicide, after a body was discovered under a blanket near the shoulder of a road in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, officials said.

Ilia Romanchenko is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, possession of an instrument of crime and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to online court records. The 25-year-old man from Roseville, California, was arrested on Sunday and is now awaiting his preliminary arraignment.

CBS affiliate WHP reported, citing Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo, that Romanchenko was arrested out of the state and is awaiting extradition. The news outlet reported that Romanchenko is charged in connection with the discovery of the body over the weekend. Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release that the body was found on May 23 in Londonderry Township around 10 a.m. near state Route 441.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified by police, was described by police as a man with dark brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes, believed to be in his 30s to 40s. He was wearing a black Oakland Raiders shirt and is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, state police added in the news release.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or the case can contact troopers at the state police barracks in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500. Authorities did not release any additional information, including why Romanchenko was in Pennsylvania or how the victim died. The investigation into the man's death continues.