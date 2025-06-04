Watch CBS News
Body of missing man found McKeesport creek

By Jennifer Borrasso,
Michael Guise
A body was found in a creek in McKeesport on Wednesday evening.

First responders were called to McKeesport around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday after officials in Versailles Borough received a report of a missing man, the Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release.

Versailles and McKeesport police officers searched the area of Long Run Creek Road and found the man's body in Long Run Creek, Allegheny County police said. First responders had to rappel down a hillside to recover the body. 

Detectives are investigting. The victim has not been identified as of Wednesday night. 

No other information was released on Wednesday night. 

