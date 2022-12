Bob and Celina Pompeani read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at Kennywood

Bob and Celina Pompeani read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at Kennywood

Bob and Celina Pompeani read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at Kennywood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a pretty special storytime for kids and families at Kennywood's Holiday Lights.

It was a Pompeani twofer Friday night at the reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas!

Bob Pompeani was joined by his daughter Celina for the holiday tradition.