Boat at Fox Chapel Yacht Club sinks, leaks unknown amount of fuel into Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A boat at the Fox Chapel Yacht Club has sank and leaked an unknown amount of fuel into the Allegheny River.

The boat began taking on water and sank on Sunday evening with around 40 to 50 gallons of fuel onboard.

It's unknown how much of that fuel may have leaked into the river.

Floating devices were installed into the water at the Yacht Club to help keep the fuel contained.

The DEP and the Fish and Boat Commission have been made aware of the situation and the Yacht Club is expected to begin recovering the boat from the water sometime on Monday.