Bo Run 5K and Family Walk commemorates Parents with Cancer Awareness Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Parents with Cancer Awareness Week kicked off on Sunday with the Bo Run 5K and Mile Family Walk at the North Park Boathouse.

The event was held in honor of Mike Borland of Pine Township, who passed away earlier this month after a battle with Stage 4 bowel cancer.

The non-profit One Day to Remember is spearheading the initiative to bring awareness to over 5 million children across the country who have a parent battling cancer.