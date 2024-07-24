BLT Chicken Cobb Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris' fresh summer salad series continues for the month of July!

BLT Chicken Cobb Salad

3 cups chopped romaine lettuce

3 cups mixed greens

4 slices cooked bacon - crumbled

2 hardboiled eggs - sliced

2 chicken grilled breasts - sliced

2 avocados, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup fresh steamed corn kernels

1 cup cheddar or pepper jack cubes, about ¼" in size

½ cup roasted sunflower kernels

3 green onions, sliced

Directions:

To assemble the salad, place the greens into two large individual serving bowls and top with remaining ingredients. Serve immediately with ranch dressing.

Serves: 2

Ranch Dressing

1 large clove garlic

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup Italian parsley leaves – minced

2 tablespoons fresh dill – minced

1 teaspoon white vinegar

¼ teaspoon paprika

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Dash of hot sauce

¼ to ½ cup buttermilk (as needed for desired consistency)

Directions:

Mince the garlic with a knife and then sprinkle on the salt and mash it into a paste with a fork.

In a bowl, combine the garlic paste, mayonnaise, sour cream, parsley, dill, chives, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, vinegar, paprika, cayenne and hot sauce. Add the buttermilk to desired consistency and mix to combine, tasting frequently and adjusting seasonings as needed. Chill for a couple of hours before serving, thinning with more buttermilk if needed.