blink-182, AFI, Jawbreaker headlining 2025 Four Chord Music Festival

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Pop-punk legends blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, and AFI are among the headliners for the 2025 Four Chord Music Festival.

The two-day festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at EQT Park in Washington, Pa.

Other confirmed artists for the show include Hot Mulligan, Bowling for Soup, State Champs, Alkaline Trio, The Wonder Years, and several more.

The full lineup for both days can be seen below.

ezgif-514e5f0db4ab4f.jpg
Photo Credit: Provided

"We've worked hard to make this year's festival something special, not only with this incredible lineup, but by making it more accessible for our fans than ever before. We can't wait to celebrate with everyone at EQT Park!" said festival founder Rishi Bahl.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 28, at 11 a.m. General admission, VIP, Deluxe VIP, and new layaway options will also be available. More information about the festival can be found here.

