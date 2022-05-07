Watch CBS News
Local News

Blawnox man sentenced to 5 years on child porn charge

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Blawnox man who federal prosecutors said had over 10,000 images and videos of child porn will spend five years in prison. 

A judge sentenced Michael Marlette to 60 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on his conviction of possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Prosecutors said Homeland Security investigators and the Blawnox Police Department raided Marlette's home in 2018 and found over 9,700 images and nearly 300 videos of child porn. 

Before imposing the sentence, the judge cited the seriousness of the offense and the number of victims in what prosecutors called Marlette's "collection." 

Marlette's case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

First published on May 7, 2022 / 10:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.