Police believe water tank leak in Blairsville Borough was caused by a bullet

An investigation is now underway in Indiana County after people in Blairsville noticed water pouring from one of the borough's water tanks.

Residents on Turner Drive said they didn't hear a gunshot but when they got up on Monday morning, they saw the water gushing from the tank.

"I was concerned so I called the municipality and had them come up," recalled Mike Embry.

Embry said he came outside on Monday to have his morning coffee when he noticed the water spraying from the tank, which sits directly in front of his home.

"They leak every once in a while and they'll come up and fix them," he said.

Now, the Blairsville Borough Police believe someone shot the water tank in the early morning hours.

"I have no idea why they would do that, it doesn't make any sense," said Embry. "I don't know if they have an axe to grind with the municipality or not. Maybe somebody's screwing around, somebody's kid or something maybe doing it."

The police chief said that 132,000 gallons of water were lost, totaling roughly $800. In addition, the damage to the tank is estimated at around $500 for a total of $1,300.

"It trickles down, somebody pays the price and unfortunately, it's us residents," Embry said.

Police said they're in the process of reviewing residential cameras in the area as well as trying to recover the bullet from the tank in order to identify the type of gun used.

"Let's just hope if somebody did it, [they] fess up, say my bad, how can we make it right, so that way us taxpayers aren't eating the bill on this," said Chad Bollinger, another resident.

Meanwhile, Blairsville police have said if you have any information, give them a call.