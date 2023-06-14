Blairsville building collapse injures 2

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- At least two people were hurt after a building collapsed in Blairsville.

The collapse happened at a former school building on Walnut Street on Thursday.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

One person was flown from the scene with suspected serious injuries and another was taken to the hospital, WCCS Radio reported.

The police chief said two people were working on the building when the roof collapsed, according to WCCS.

There's been no word on what caused the collapse.