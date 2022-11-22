Black Friday 2022 Guide: Plan your holiday shopping strategy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Get ready for Black Friday! A lot of the savings are already starting online. Here's a list of local shopping centers, malls and stores, and how they're planning for the biggest shopping day of the year.
MALLS/OUTLETS:
- Beaver Valley Mall: Facebook | Hours
- Ross Park Mall: Facebook | Hours Open 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday
- Grove City Premium Outlets: Facebook | Hours Open 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday
- South Hills Village: Facebook | Hours Open 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday
- Tanger Outlets, Washington Co.: Facebook | Hours Open 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday
- Washington Crown Center: Facebook | Open 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Black Friday
- Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills: Facebook | Hours
- Westmoreland Mall: Facebook | Hours Open 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday
- The Mall at Robinson: Facebook | Hours Open 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday
- Monroeville Mall: Facebook | Hours Open 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday
- Clearview Mall: Facebook
- The Block Northway: Facebook | Holiday Events Schedule
- The Waterfront: Facebook | Plaza Directory
STORES:
For the sports fan: Steelers Pro Shop | Pens Gear | Pirates Gift Guide | Pitt Shop | PSU Shop | WVU Shop | Riverhounds Team Store
Websites with Black Friday Ads:
These are just a few websites claiming to have an advance look at the Black Friday specials at dozens of stores. Please keep in mind that you're leaving the KDKA website and we have not verified the accuracy of these ads.
You can also check out CNET's Black Friday Cheat Sheet here.
