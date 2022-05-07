Pittsburgh business ordered to close again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh business was ordered to close for the second time this year.

The Allegheny County Health Department said it shut down Birria Azul on North Aiken Avenue in Garfield on Tuesday.

The health department ordered Birria Azul to close in January and again this week, both times for operating without a valid health permit.

The business also had food from an unknown source, the health department said.

When the closure order is removed, the health department's website will be updated.