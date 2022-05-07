Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh business ordered to close again

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh business was ordered to close for the second time this year.

The Allegheny County Health Department said it shut down Birria Azul on North Aiken Avenue in Garfield on Tuesday. 

The health department ordered Birria Azul to close in January and again this week, both times for operating without a valid health permit. 

The business also had food from an unknown source, the health department said. 

When the closure order is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 

First published on May 7, 2022 / 1:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.