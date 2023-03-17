New bill would make gym classes optional for high school student-athletes

Some high school students trying to get out of going to gym classes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pennsylvania high school students are trying to get out of going to gym classes, but it is not because they don't want to exercise.

Levi Roseman was the salutatorian at Brookville High School before going to Dartmouth College. He wanted to take even more challenging high school courses but could not because gym class was required.

He was not the first student to wish he could get out of gym. But here's the thing about Roseman: He was a star student and star athlete.

"I was doing golf and cross country in the fall. Indoor track in the winter and outdoor track in the spring," Roseman said.

Now his state senator, Republican Cris Dush, has a bill that would make gym classes optional for student-athletes. The idea was Roseman's back when he was in high school.

"I was surprised when I found out about it," Roseman said.

"It was his idea," Dush said. "And I'm glad to put it out there."

The bill has a Democratic co-sponsor, too.

"I haven't had a single person come up to me and tell me it's a bad idea," Dush said.