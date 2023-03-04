Biden Administration begins accepting pardon requests for marijuana convictions

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - People who have a federal conviction for simple marijuana possession can now apply for a presidential pardon.

The Biden Administration has begun accepting pardon requests.

Applicants must have been charged or convicted of simple possession of marijuana before October 6 in federal court of the DC Superior Court.

They also must be a U.S. citizen or in the country legally.

The Justice Department said those people can get a certificate of proof showing they have been officially forgiven.

The pardons do not apply to state marijuana convictions.