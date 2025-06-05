Bicyclist "can't believe" he survived Butler County hit-and-run crash

A bicyclist in Butler County was injured in a hit-and-run crash with the driver of a sedan.

Police are now searching for the driver of the sedan.

"I want them to be held accountable," victim David Blank said. "What they should do is turn themselves in."

Blank was hit while he was biking on Ekastown Road in Clinton Township on Wednesday. The sedan was going at least 50 miles per hour before the hit-and-run crash.

"I'm blessed and feel completely lucky. I can't believe I survived," Blank said.

Blank, who has been cycling for years, went for a ride on Wednesday before he had to get his son off the school bus. He was roughly 23 miles into the ride when he turned around to head home around 1:30 p.m.

"The next thing I know, I heard a boom and I was mid-air and going over the car and looking up and seeing my bike 'cause I'm still attached to it 'cause you're clipped in," Blank said.

Blank got a brief description of the car before the driver fled. He describes it as a dark-colored sedan, which most likely has severe front-end damage.

Blank called 911 from his watch after the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"Something feels torn because I can't move this. Something is messed up in this area. They have to wait until the fogginess of the scans are gone," Blank said.

He said he is grateful for the people who stopped to help him.

"That's what people should do, not drive off and hope someone's OK," Blank said.

Pennsylvania State Police said anyone with information should call their local barracks.