Bicycle Heaven temporarily closed due to flooding damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pipe burst, closing a local museum.

Bicycle Heaven, the popular North Side shop and museum is closed Monday, and it will likely remain closed for the next week.

Display cases, bikes vintage gear and the carpeting were soaked on Saturday due to the flooding inside. A co-founder told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that losses could reach $100,000.

He said floodwaters rose two-to-four inches on the first floor, with around three feet of water in the basement.