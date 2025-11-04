Stone painted with swastikas found in Bethel Park rock garden

Police in Bethel Park are investigating after a rock painted with swastikas was found in a community rock garden, a place created to lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A rock garden built to spread love and positivity, which started as a small act of kindness on Logan Road, has now become the center of a police investigation after a small, white stone painted with red swastikas on both sides was discovered on Sunday.

"It was unsettling and shocking," said the woman who created the garden. She did not want her identity made public out of fear of retaliation, but says she was heartbroken.

"I think people are just carrying around a lot of hatred, and they feel more free to share that hatred at this current time, where we're at, which is very sad."

The woman who created this garden didn't want her face shown out of fear of retaliation, but says she was heartbroken. The garden, which has grown threefold, was started to give people a reason to smile, not to become a target for hate.

"I think there was, sadly, a lot of effort put into the rock itself. There was paint on both sides and symbols on both sides, so it took some time for them to do it," she said.

Bethel Park police were immediately called and confirmed they're investigating.

The woman says she installed security cameras a few months ago after several signs were stolen from the garden, hoping it would deter anyone from further harm.

While it may not have stopped this latest attack, she says it didn't silence her or the community.

"The community we live in is wonderful, and I'm quite confident that they will continue to help fill this with the messages we want people to hear," she added.

The woman who started this garden is currently reviewing surveillance video to help find the person responsible.

She says to make no mistake, she's not backing down; she built a space to share kindness, and she refuses to let hate take it away.