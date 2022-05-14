Bethel Park officer hit by pick-up truck

Bethel Park officer recovering after being struck by accused impaired driver

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - A Bethel Park officer was hit by a pick-up truck Friday night.

The Bethel Park chief confirmed an officer was being evaluated by EMS after he was hit by a vehicle.

The truck took off on Bethel Church Road towards Route 88, the chief said. The suspect was taken into custody.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

The incident is the second time just this month a Bethel Park officer has been hit by a driver. Last week, police said an officer was injured in a hit-and-run involving an impaired driver with 14 prior DUI convictions. Richard Caporal was arrested in that case.

Photos from the scene Friday show police tape sectioning off a stretch of road.

Police have not identified the person taken into custody.