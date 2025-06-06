Watch CBS News
Driver of SUV involved in hit-and-run in Bethel Park tells police he needed to buy a toothbrush

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
A man has been charged after a hit-and-run in Bethel Park left a motorcyclist with road rash. 

According to the criminal complaint, on Wednesday, police were called to Logan Road for a reported hit-and-run between an SUV and a motorcycle. 

Once they arrived, they spoke with the victim, who was riding his motorcycle on Logan Road when a red SUV attempted to turn left. The operator of the bike said he hit the brake and swerved left to avoid colliding with the SUV, but ultimately, the SUV continued its turn, hit the bike, and knocked the victim onto the ground. The motorcycle ended up in the front yard of a home on Logan Road. 

After the crash, the victim stood up, yelled at the driver, and stood at the front of the SUV. However, the driver refused to stop, telling the victim he was sorry and couldn't stop because he had somewhere to be. The SUV accelerated and hit the victim, causing him to roll down the driver's side of the SUV and sending him onto the road. 

He gave the description of the SUV to the police, who were able to identify it later on Library Road and pulled the driver over, saying that his vehicle matched the description and had observable damage. 

The driver was identified as Anil Rivedy, and he admitted to being in the crash, as well as saying that he had somewhere to be. 

He told police that he was on his way to Shop-n-Save to buy a toothbrush, as the reason he was unable to stop. 

Rivedy is now facing charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, failing to stop and render aid, aggravated assault by vehicle, and other moving violations. 

