Best Ways To Get Your Golf On Indoors!

Hit Some Balls At An Indoor Driving Range

RMU Island Sports Center

7600 Grand Ave.

Pittsburgh PA 15225

412-397-3335

www.rmuislandsports.org

Hitting the links during a Pittsburgh winter can be as simple as heading to 'the island'; Neville Island, that is! Golfers can ease a bit of their frustration with the cold at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center. Located just nine miles from downtown, the 32-acre complex features an indoor driving range inside the gigantic 75-foot high golf dome. Hitting a few buckets of balls is sure to help golfers beat the winter blahs – and keep their swing in check! The ISC also comes complete with a putting green and a practice sand bunker. The center even hosts a number of specialty clinics and classes so golfers can work on their short game during the "off season."

Take A Swing At A Golf Simulator

The First Tee of Pittsburgh

The Bob O'Connor Golf Course at Schenley Park

5370 Schenley Dr

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

412-622-0108

www.thefirstteepittsburgh.or

Indoor golf simulators are another weatherproof way of hitting the links – letting golfers hit balls into virtual reality computerized images of famous courses. The Bob O'Connor Golf Course in Schenley Park is one area where local golfers of all ages can "play simulated rounds on some of the world's great courses" and practice their swing all year long! Three indoor simulators are available by appointment.

Join An Indoor Golf League

Golf Augusta Pro Shops

605 Allegheny Ave.

Oakmont PA 15139

412-828-1580

www.golfaugustapgh.com

If you wish you could join a golf league in the thick of winter and play such courses as Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines – without leaving the 'Burgh, you're in luck! Golf Augusta Pro Shops in Oakmont organizes a variety of "virtual reality" indoor golf leagues throughout the fall and winter months. Here's how it works: With the help of a golf simulator, teams of two players play a 9-hole match against a different opponent each week. It's all in good fun, so all skill levels are welcome to join. Though the fall league is already underway, the 10-week long winter league starts in early January. They even offer 18-hole holiday scrambles for the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years! Golf Augusta's website calls the experience "the most realistic way to play golf short of being out on the course!"

Get In Shape!

Pittsburgh Golf Performance/Debbie Constantine Golf

Pine Creek Golf Center

2379 Duncan Ave.

Allison Park 15101

412-551-7531

www.drpetethomas.com

While indoor driving ranges and golf simulators may help golfers cope with the cold, using the off-season to focus on fitness could improve their swing and add yards to their game! Flexibility, strength and stability are all key components of a strong game, so golfers can make the most of the off-season by meeting with a trainer with golf fitness in mind. Pittsburgh Golf Performance is a collaborative effort between Debbie Constantin, one of the few certified Titleist Performance Institute Golf Fitness Instructors in the area, and licensed Chiropractor and Athletic Trainer Pete Thomas. Set up a consultation to see which areas your fitness regime needs to address.