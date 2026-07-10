The 13 best restaurants in Pittsburgh for wine lovers, according to a prestigious magazine

More than 10 restaurants in the Pittsburgh area were honored by a prestigious magazine for their world-class wine selections.

Wine Spectator's 2026 Restaurant Awards list was released recently, and 13 restaurants in the Pittsburgh area received awards from the magazine, which describes itself as the "world's leading authority on wine."

Each year, the magazine hands out three awards: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award. More than 4,000 restaurants from all 50 states and 87 countries and territories won awards this year, and each one has a wine list that offers "interesting selections" and appeals to a "wide range of wine lovers," the wine magazine added.

Here's a look at the Pittsburgh-area restaurants that were honored.

Barcelona Wine Bar in Downtown Pittsburgh: Best of Award of Excellence

The Capital Grille in Downtown Pittsburgh: Best of Award of Excellence

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in Downtown Pittsburgh: Best of Award of Excellence

Eddie V's in Downtown Pittsburgh: Award of Excellence

Eddie Merlot's in Downtown Pittsburgh: Award of Excellence

Morton's The Steakhouse in Downtown Pittsburgh: Award of Excellence

Ditka's in Robinson Township: Award of Excellence

Bistecca Steakhouse and Wine Bar in Washington: Award of Excellence

Balvanera in Pittsburgh's Strip District neighborhood: Award of Excellence

Altius in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington neighborhood: Award of Excellence

Juniper Grill in Cranberry Township: Award of Excellence

LeoGreta in Carnegie: Award of Excellence

Wexford Public in Pine Township: Award of Excellence

The Best of Award of Excellence winners "demonstrate a deeper commitment to wine as an integral part of the dining experience," the magazine said. The Award of Excellence is for restaurant wine lists that "offer diners a thoughtfully selected and well-rounded range of choices."

No Pittsburgh-area restaurants took home a Grand Award.