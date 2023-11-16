Best friends of more than 25 years celebrate their 'kidney-versary'

By: KDKA-TV's Ashley Funyak and Meghan Schiller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you've had a best friend for years and years, you might feel like family, even offering up support when they get sick. That's definitely the case for two friends from Greensburg where one donated their kidney to the other!

Danielle Voshall and Dominick Fabri grew up together and now they're officially celebrating what they call their kidney-versary!

In 2011, Danielle made a comment to Dominick about having two good kidneys -- and then in 2011, she actually ended up donating a kidney to him.

Danielle got the ball rolling by contacting Dominick's wife and getting them matched through Allegheny Health Network and the rest is history.

"I walked in at 8%, not on dialysis," Dominick said.

"He walked out of surgery, I believe you were at 50% we were coming out," Danielle said.

"She's got good kidneys," Dominick said.

"Every year we do something different," Danielle said, regarding celebrating their kidney-versary. "We've done bowling. We've done brunch, boating, Top Golf, we got tattoos."

Submitted

In addition to celebrating, Danielle and Dominick also get each other a kidney-themed gift every year in honor of their kidney-versary.