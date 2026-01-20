Here's the best donut shop in Ohio, according to new ranking

Tasting Table recognized Donald's Donuts as the best donut shop in Ohio.

The digital media company recently released its "The Best Donut Shop In Each State" ranking, and the donut shop on Maple Avenue in Zanesville was selected as the top one in the Buckeye State.

Tasting Table said Donald's Donuts has "been going strong since the 1960s, offering a wide selection of donuts." Most donuts cost about $1, with the most expensive donut costing $1.80.

Owner Tom Warne told Tasting Table that its most popular options are the cream-filled, chocolate and maple donuts. Donald's Donuts was founded in 1960 by Donald Warne.

"He honed his craft over the years to become, in many's opinion, the best donut shop around. Now the second generation is carrying on the same quality. Stop in and taste for yourself what Donald has created!" the donut shop's Facebook page says.

However, this was not the first time Donald's Donuts earned national recognition. Last year, Donald's Donuts was voted the No.1 donut shop in the nation by USA Today.

"You guys are the best! Thank you for supporting us for decades. We couldn't ask for a better community to be apart of," the shop said in a Facebook post after earning the honor from USA Today.

Donald's Donuts is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to noon.

Tasting Table explains methodology

The digital media company said it looks at notes from Reddit users, coverage from local and national publications and firsthand notes regarding the taste to find each state's best donut shop.