Bernie Sanders rallies support for candidate Summer Lee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're just two days away from the upcoming election, and Pittsburgh continues to be a popular campaign spot ahead of Tuesday.

Senator Bernie Sanders was out and about with Democratic House candidate Summer Lee today.

They made a stop at the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers over on the South Side followed by a rally in Schenley Park.

In response, Lee's opponent, Republican Mike Doyle, released a statement on social media, saying that Lee brought in another "D.C. socialist to try and save her campaign."

Doyle goes on to say Lee supports Sanders' Green New Deal which will "put our union energy workers out of a job" and that he will "continue to stand with the families who have been hurt by Washington's over-spending, the police Summer Lee wants to defund, and the workers their policies will put out of work."