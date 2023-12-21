Bench at Serra Catholic High School dedicated in honor of Samantha Kalkbrenner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A bench at Serra Catholic High School in McKeesport was dedicated in honor of Samantha Kalkbrenner on Wednesday.

The plaque on the bench reads 'In loving memory of Sam Kalkbrenner. Keep smiling.'

"May all who sit here find comfort and feel the warmth of the sunshine," Father Dan Sweeney of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish said. "This now a holy place."

Wednesday marked three months since Kalkbrenner died earlier this year when the school van she was riding in was involved in a violent crash in Dravosburg.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the September crash and are expected to have preliminary hearings before a judge.

Investigators say that William Soliday and Andrew Voigt were racing along Richland Avenue at high speed.

Soliday faces numerous charges in the crash, including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle

Prosecutors say he and Voigt were in separate vehicles racing on Richland Avenue when Soliday slammed into the school van carrying Kalkbrenner and several other students.

A 15-year-old Serra Catholic student was killed when a school van and another vehicle crashed in Dravosburg on Sept. 20, 2023. KDKA

Community calls for safety changes

In the wake of the deadly crash, the Dravosburg community has demanded changes on the road near the crash.

Allegheny County installed "no left turn" and "all traffic must turn right" signs at Third and Fourth streets, as well as Beech Alley.

The county also painted "slow" pavement markings on Richland Avenue north of the Mansfield Bridge and before the road's intersection with Third Street. There is also a "speed limit 40" sign facing southbound traffic.

Last month, state Senator Jim Brewster said hopes a new traffic light will get installed along Richland Avenue within "months and not two to three years."

Samantha's family says they appreciate everyone's love and support.