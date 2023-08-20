Ben Roethlisberger to serve as assistant football coach for Quaker Valley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has managed to stay busy after retiring from professional football in January 2022.

Roethlisberger, 41, will now swap his helmet for a headset, as the Steelers great is set to become an assistant coach for the Quaker Valley Fighting Quakers, a youth football team for 9- and 10-year-olds, according to CBS Sports.

In addition to his new coaching duties, the two-time Super Bowl winner will continue to release more episodes of his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger.

The Ohio native is fifth all-time in career passing yards and eighth in touchdown passes. Roethlisberger is also fifth all-time among quarterbacks with 178 wins.

Roethlisberger will be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.