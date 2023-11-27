Pennsylvania hunter dies after tree stand catches fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A hunter in Pennsylvania died over the weekend after his tree stand caught on fire.

Raymond Seville Jr. of McConnellsburg died on Nov. 25 in Belfast Township, Fulton County, CBS 21 reported.

The TV station reported that the hunter and his wife went out on the morning of Nov. 25. His wife reportedly brought him his lunch and a gun before leaving. Seville then turned on a propane heating and the fire started.

The corner, according to CBS 21, believes the hose connected to the propane heater had been chewed on by an animal, causing a leak. The leak possibly spread to Seville's clothes, leading to them igniting when he turned the heater on, CBS 21 reported, citing the coroner.

His wife reportedly called 911 and tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful as she was overwhelmed by smoke and flames, CBS 21 reported. Seville was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 25.

The statewide firearms deer season in Pennsylvania opened on Nov. 25. and runs through Dec. 9, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.