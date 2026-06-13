12th annual Beers of the Burgh Festival takes place at Carrie Blast Furnaces

Locals spent Saturday at the Carrie Blast Furnaces for a day of sampling dozens of local beers and cocktails as part of the 12th annual Beers of the Burgh Festival.

The annual event helps showcase not only some of the region's best breweries, but also a variety of wines, ciders, non-alcoholic beverages, and more.

"Well, you get a couple thousand people that come out to our beautiful site, you get to take a tour, understand the history of this region, but then also get the taste in really good beer, so you can't beat that, right? History, beer, it's beautiful," said Ron Baraff, director of historic resources and facilities for Rivers of Steel.

Those who got to come out had the chance to check out several local food vendors, live music, and craft vendors.