Beechview residents call for change after string of parked vehicles hit

People living on Methyl Street in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood said drivers have hit their cars multiple times in recent years, and they want something to change.

Paul Skelly showed KDKA the parts of his car still scattered on the ground. They were pieces broken off on Feb. 6, when the driver of a Toyota pickup truck hit his Mazda several times. It was caught on surveillance video from his neighbor's home

"He gets out at one point and actually looks, 'Wow, I think I just hit his car,'" Skelly said.

It appeared the driver was trying to pull into a spot on Methyl Street as a school bus was coming the other way, but after getting into the spot, he seemed to realize the bus wouldn't be able to pass him, so in the process of backing out, he struck Skelly's vehicle.

About 45 minutes later, as Skelly was leaving to go to work, he found a big part of his front bumper on the street, and another part hanging by a thread.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police confirmed to KDKA that officers have identified the driver and are investigating whether any charges will be filed. However, for Skelly, it's about more than just this incident.

"It's very sickening. This is my third car that has been hit on the street, two of them being brand new," Skelly said. "I have a $1,000 deductible every time this happens."

Even more, it's not just his vehicles, but also his neighbors' vehicles. Skelly said it's the result of such a narrow street.

"Definitely, lower speed limit, speed bumps, one-way street," Skelly said.

Those are just some ideas Skelly has that he hopes local leaders will consider before another car gets hit.

"This is happening entirely too much, and this is costing me a lot of money," Skelly said.

Councilman Anthony Coghill told KDKA he's aware of the situation and will be looking into what changes could possibly be made to stop it from happening.