Pittsburgh-area teacher charged with child sex crimes

A teacher at a school for students with special needs in Beaver County was charged with sex crimes against children.

Justin Pavetto, a teacher at Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit's New Horizon School, is facing nine felonies, including attempted rape of a child. He was arrested on May 1.

According to the criminal complaint, Pavetto started communication online and later on the phone with an undercover officer posing as a step-father of an 11-year-old child. Police said the undercover officer told Pavetto he and the child were in town for the NFL draft in Pittsburgh. Pavetto allegedly asked if the officer and his purported son had done sexual things before, and the officer answered "yes."

The criminal complaint said Pavetto asked what the child liked to do regarding sex, and at one point, he is accused of saying he wanted to have sex with the child.

On April 26, police said Pavetto and the undercover officer talked about going into a bathroom at a McDonald's on Route 19 to do sexual things with him and the child. Days later, officials said there was a six-minute video call where Pavetto hid his face and wanted to watch the stepfather and child do sex acts.

KDKA went to Pavetto's home on Monday in Cranberry Township, but no one answered the door.

In a statement on Monday, the Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit said, in part, that, "Administrators are fully cooperating with the appropriate law enforcement agencies regarding this matter and are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all students and staff."

Pavetto could not post bail and remains in jail, court records show.