Police: Beaver Falls mom and grandma face charges after 2 small children eat marijuana gummies

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A Beaver Falls mother and grandmother face felony charges after officials said their two small children ingested marijuana gummies.

Doctors said they found cocaine in the 3-year-old's system, adding she was unresponsive for more than 30 hours in the pediatric ICU.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller got a copy of the court paperwork and learned it happened inside an apartment along 12th Avenue in Beaver Falls. Police say the two small children, including the 3-year-old, found and ate marijuana gummies inside the apartment.

"It's pretty sad. I think as parents, we should keep our fun stuff away from our kids," said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

Beaver Falls police charged the mother, Desiree Lavette, and the grandmother, Nicole Lavette, after they allegedly gave conflicting stories. Police say they got the alleged truth when they talked to the oldest daughter and found out the two allegedly told her to lie and say she found the gummies at the apartment complex's basketball court instead of inside their apartment.

Doctors reportedly said the 3-year-old girl almost died and wound up unconscious and unresponsive for 30 hours in the pediatric ICU at UPMC Children's Hospital. She later tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.

"We just have to be careful as parents. Our babies matter. They only have us," the neighbor said.

People who live here at the apartment complex said about 30 kids live in the complex. They said they were shocked to hear police accused the two women of allegedly letting the kids try to sleep it off and then allegedly putting the toddler in the shower when she became unresponsive.

The two women are facing charges for knowingly putting the girls' safety at risk and allegedly failing to get the children medical attention when they appeared lethargic and under the influence of both cocaine and marijuana.