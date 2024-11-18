Teen killed in Beaver County crash remembered as a "great kid" who loved making people laugh

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A memorial was held to remember a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash last week in Beaver County.

Dozens of people turned out on dirt bikes, ATVs and tractors on Monday night, leaving flowers and trading stories about Connor Lutz, who was killed in a crash on Harpers Ferry Road in North Sewickley Township on Friday. Two other people were injured.

"He was always the life of the party," Jodi Coe, Lutz's mother, said. "He was always happy, smiling, keeping everybody on their toes."

"We were so blessed to have Connor as our son," Tim Coe, Lutz's stepfather, said. "We will never forget him for one minute for the rest of our lives."

Those who knew the teen said he was funny, happy and loved the outdoors. They all gathered for a memorial on Monday night where the 16-year-old boy died in the crash.

"He was a great kid," Jodi Coe said. "As you see all the people surrounding us tonight, he's touched many people's lives, not just ours."

She described the heartbreaking phone call.

"His father called me and told me that the boys were in a car accident, and I called Liam," she said. "And Liam had flagged a gentleman down. And I finally got in contact with that gentleman today to thank him for everything he tried to do."

Pennsylvania State Police investigators said Lutz was riding in the front seat of the vehicle when the driver veered off the road and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene. The 16-year-old driver and Lutz's 14-year-old brother, Liam, survived.

"He was a good guy," Liam Lutz said. "He always helped me through everything that I went through in life. He taught me a lot."

While state police investigate, Riverside High School, where Connor Lutz was a student, is bringing in counselors.

"He was just a kind, loving kid," said Gavin Lutz, Connor's brother. "He was always goofing around. He was a goofball. He was always making fun out of everything."

"At the end of the day, if you needed a smile or a hug, that kid was right there for you," said Jacob Valvano, Connor's brother.

State police said there is no evidence the driver was impaired. He added that everyone was wearing seatbelts, but speed may have been a factor in the crash.