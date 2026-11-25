The results from an audit into missing funds at the Beaver County assessment and tax claim office were released on Wednesday, finding $750,000 in misappropriated funds.

An investigation into missing money began in July after an employee at the office raised concerns, saying residents had complained that their checks and payments for delinquent taxes were not clearing.

"It's very upsetting," said Daniel Camp, the chairman of the Beaver County Board of Commissioners. "But we knew this number was going to be on the higher end because, as I said before, the employee who came forward to say something was wrong, we saw the deposit slips that weren't being deposited to the bank."

In September, KDKA-TV reported that chief assessor Joshua Eckleberger resigned and allegedly confessed that the money was missing.

"To the residents of Beaver County, I recognize the frustration, disappointment, and concern that this situation has caused," Camp said.

Camp said at the request of the Office of Attorney General, they hired an independent third-party firm to conduct the audit.

"The audit was conducted by an independent accounting firm whose auditors are not county employees," Camp said. "The board of commissioners wanted to ensure this process was independent, objective, and thorough."

Camp said as of now, it remains unclear what the money was used for, but he said the county plans to recover every dollar.

"Understandably, there will be questions about where this money went," Camp said. "Determining where those funds went will be part of the attorney general's office's ongoing investigation. We remain committed to accountability, transparency, and protecting taxpayer dollars, and restoring the public's confidence back at our Assessment and Tax Claim Office."

The missing money, Camp said, should have been deposited into the county's general fund from those paying their taxes or buying property. As a result, he said some still haven't gotten their deeds.

"But those individuals who might be affected where they bought a piece of property out of the repository sales, they also have a receipt saying that they bought this property, but their deeds aren't filed," Camp said. "So, our law department is working with the solicitor and the assessment office to accommodate that."

He said the deeds and missing funds could date back as far as two years ago.

"We have the responsibility of the taxpayers and those directly impacted to pursue every available avenue to recover these funds," Camp said.

Camp said moving forward, the county is reviewing its checks and balances as well as reviewing its policies and procedures.

"The county is looking at other options, whether it's a cashless option, whether other counties across the Commonwealth do that, but at some point, we have to make that decision on whether or not we want to take cash or not here."

Currently, the deputy assistant assessment director is overseeing the office in Beaver as the county works to hire a new chief assessor.

"The circumstances surrounding this investigation have compromised the public's trust in our assessment and tax claim office, and that is something we take very seriously," Camp said. "This is just something that was, at the end of the day, was an unfortunate situation that was taken advantage of taxpayers."

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

KDKA-TV reached out to Eckleberger's attorney, who had no comment.