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Chief assessor in Beaver County resigns amid investigation into missing money

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Jennifer Borrasso
Jennifer Borrasso
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Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.
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Jennifer Borrasso

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The chief assessor in Beaver County resigned as an investigation into missing money is underway. 

Beaver County Chief Assessor Joshua Eckelberger voluntarily resigned Monday morning, and KDKA-TV confirmed through his attorney that Eckelberger met with county detectives. His resignation came after money was discovered missing. 

Commissioner Daniel Camp III wouldn't confirm the amount, saying only that it was money from delinquent taxes. However, Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said the amount will cause "outrage from the public."

"Our understanding is that Mr. Eckelberger confessed to county detectives that monies are missing," Camp said. "The county is planning on doing a forensic audit next week. This audit was planned prior to the confession yesterday. So it is something we have been looking into."

Camp told reporters a county employee raised concerns over the summer, saying residents had complained that their checks and payments for delinquent taxes were not clearing. Bible said criminal charges will likely come after a forensic audit, which will start next week, is complete. 

"In the meantime, although the forensic accountant will be conducting that audit, my detectives have started working with some search warrants and to get some records to do our own investigation," Bible said. 

Eckelberger's attorney Michael Carland said his client does "not wish to extend public comment at this time."  

The county said it plans to start a search for a new chief assessor. 

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