Beaver County church burglarized, police say

Rochester, Beaver County, police are looking for a man they say burglarized a church over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday through a side door in the back, where two Ring doorbell cameras are placed.

He entered around 2:47 p.m. Sunday and went to the main church floor. He looks around, then he starts going through the drawers.

Eight minutes later, at 2:55, he walks out. While inside, police say he stole multiple items.

The church is across from the local police department. Investigators showed up Tuesday morning, saying they know who he is, but they haven't located him.

If you recognize the man in the video, you're encouraged to contact Rochester police at (724) 775-0880.