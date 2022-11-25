Beaver Co. man sets up Thanksgiving giveaway at Shaw Park

Beaver Co. man sets up Thanksgiving giveaway at Shaw Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Beaver County man is giving back in a big way this Thanksgiving season.

Boxes of food were left under a Christmas tree at a gazebo in Shaw Park in Beaver.

Joey Wilson left the items behind for anyone in need to pick up and use this holiday season.

Wilson says he was without a home for years and knows firsthand how a little bit can go a long way.

Some of the items left include canned goods, frozen turkey dinners, and instant mashed potatoes.