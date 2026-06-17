Video shows bear swimming in North Park Lake

A black bear was caught on camera swimming in North Park Lake, prompting a warning from Allegheny County officials.

The video shows the bear paddling across the lake, which is a popular place for fishing and kayaking.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Allegheny County Parks said the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified and is monitoring the situation.

A bear was caught on camera swimming across North Park Lake. (Photo: Ellie Hyland)

Visitors are asked to use caution, give the bear plenty of space and keep their dogs on leashes. Don't try to interact with the bear.

It's the latest bear sighting in western Pennsylvania. Viewers have sent KDKA videos of bears in the Pittsburgh neighborhoods of Summer Hill and Stanton Heights.

Continued residential development has put more people in the paths of bears, the Game Commission says. And while it may be surprising to see bears in such populated areas, the animals are common in western Pennsylvania, though social media posts can sometimes make sightings look like a new phenomenon.

"It's actually very common," said Lt. Andy Harvey with the Game Commission. "Throughout the years, we always get calls about bears in the Pittsburgh area."

When a bear becomes a nuisance, the Game Commission says removing attractants like bird feeders and unsecured garbage is the first step. Bears that don't move on may be trapped and relocated.

While there are an estimated 19,000 bears in Pennsylvania, the Game Commission says attacks are very uncommon. If you run into a bear and it sees you, back away slowly. Experts say running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, yell at it and use bear spray if you have to.