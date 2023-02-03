Bar sued after woman says she was left a quadriplegic after drunken fall from stool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County bar is now facing a lawsuit.

The Tribune-Review reports Mary Jo Jordan claims in the suit that she was left a quadriplegic when she was served too much alcohol and fell off a stool.

It happened two years ago at the Lone Star Inn in Bell Township. According to the Trib, the woman claims she was continuously served vodka and beer despite being visibly intoxicated.

Jordan is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for pain and suffering and loss of future earnings.