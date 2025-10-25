Watch CBS News
Woman being questioned after baby found dead in trunk of a car on Pittsburgh's North Side

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
An investigation is underway after a baby was found dead inside the trunk of a car on Pittsburgh's North Side. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a woman from Ohio Township arrived at a hospital around 8 p.m. after giving birth, but did not have the baby with her. 

When she was questioned about where the baby was, police were led to a car parked along Federal Street on the North Side. Inside the car, the baby was found dead and wrapped in clothing, and placed in a plastic bag. 

The woman who arrived at the hospital is now being questioned by the police, and the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of the baby's death. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA-TV for the latest. 

