Pet deer taken by Pennsylvania Game Commission finds permanent home at facility

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says Baby, the deer a woman was illegally keeping as a pet, will permanently remain at a licensed facility.

The story has gained attention on social media. More people are asking what happened to the buck named Baby, with many demanding he be returned to the Connellsville woman who says she rescued him as a wild fawn.

Video shows the Game Commission taking Baby away from Tammy Shiery, who was arrested for interfering with the authorities. But what happened to Baby afterwards? On Tuesday, the Game Commission told KDKA-TV that Baby was taken to a licensed facility, where he'll remain permanently.

The Game Commission declined to say where and declined to send a picture of Baby to show his condition.

Katie Kefalos is the director of wildlife rehabilitation at the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wildlife Center. Baby isn't there, but KDKA-TV visited to see the type of place Baby might be. Kefalos says they take good care of their wildlife.

"We certainly strive for good quality of life while they're in our care," Kefalos said. "Obviously our patients don't necessarily want to be in captivity, but while they are here with it, we want to make it as stress-free as possible."

From raccoons to squirrels to hawks, the facility is specially geared to rehabilitating animals that will be released into the wild. Baby was taken to what's called a sanctuary. Since he was raised domestically, he could never fend for himself in the wild.

"So I do understand the reasoning as to why Baby was taken by the Game Commission," Kefalos said. "Unfortunately, it does happen where people do have very good intentions, but at the end of the day, there is a system in place to protect the wildlife."

KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar reached out to Shiery and broke the news to her that Baby is alive but has been placed somewhere permanently.

She didn't want to go on camera, saying, "We're pretty emotionally upset right now. It's very, very hard because, remember, with all that's going on, we still don't have our pet."

While Shiery and the neighborhood want Baby back, it looks like he has a permanent new home.