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Crime

Mother kills daughter and then reports her missing, police in West Virginia say

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise

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A mother in West Virginia has been charged with murder in the death of her daughter, authorities said.

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Staci Wind was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Ayla Wind.  (Photo Credit: Richwood Fire Department)

West Virginia State Police said in a news release that 50-year-old Staci Wind was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her 26-year-old daughter, Ayla Wind. Staci Wind was taken to the Central Regional Jail. Her bail was denied, according to jail records. 

State police in West Virginia said the remains of Ayla Wind were found in a shallow grave near Summit Lake in Greenbrier County on May 22, four days after Staci Wind reported her daughter missing to the Richwood Police Department. 

After an investigation, authorities said Staci Wind was arrested on May 23 at a home on Riverside Drive in Richwood.

The investigation into the 26-year-old woman's death continues, state police said. Authorities did not release any additional details regarding Ayla Wind's death or the investigation into Staci Wind. 

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