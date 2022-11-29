Avoiding scammers on Giving Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After two of the biggest shopping days of the year, Giving Tuesday celebrates the idea of generously giving back.

If you're looking to give to your favorite charity, cybersecurity experts said you need to be careful to avoid getting scammed.

There are many options of places to give, like here locally with Give Big Pittsburgh.

It's part of Pittsburgh Magazine, and they raise money for local nonprofits and link you to your favorite non-profit organization, but with other big organizations, you need to be careful.

Shelbi Felblinger, with the Better Business Bureau, said don't give into pressure to give on the spot if you are contacted.

Charity scams are some of the most difficult scams to verify because there's no real way to track where your money is going.

That's why experts recommend using tools like Charity Navigator or Give.org, which offer free tools to evaluate thousands of charitable organizations.

"Unfortunately, on Giving Tuesday and around the holidays, charity scams are going to be going around," Felblinger said.

"The main red flags would be to verify the organization's name, to make sure it is not being spoofed or using a like name. Watch for vague program descriptions, so you know exactly what your money is going towards," Felblinger added.

"Give yourself time to do research on these organizations and no reputable organization is going to ask you to donate immediately."

Experts also recommend paying with a credit card so you have legal protection.

If you believe you have been the victim of a charity scam, report it to the FTC or the Attorney General's office.

But again, locally donating through Give Big Pittsburgh connects you to vetted, local organizations.