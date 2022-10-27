Watch CBS News
Aurobindo Pharma USA recalls two lots of blood medication

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Two lots of blood medication are being recalled. 

Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling some Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets because they contain too high levels of nitrosamines. 

That ingredient could increase the risk of cancer. 

Both medications have expiration dates through January 2023. 

It's recommended patients speak with their doctor before stopping treatment. 

For full details on the recall, head to the FDA website at this link

