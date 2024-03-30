AT&T informs users of data breach and resets millions of passcodes

What was behind the massive AT&T outage A look at what caused the massive AT&T outage nationwide 02:34

AT&T said it has begun notifying millions of customers about the theft of personal data recently discovered online.

The telecommunications giant said Saturday that a dataset found on the "dark web" contains information such as Social Security numbers for about 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders.

The company said it has already reset the passcodes of current users and will be communicating with account holders whose sensitive personal information was compromised.

It is not known if the data "originated from AT&T or one of its vendors," the company said in a statement. The compromised data is from 2019 or earlier and does not appear to include financial information or call history, it said. In addition to passcodes and Social Security numbers, it may include email and mailing addresses, phone numbers and birth dates.

It is not the first crisis this year for the Dallas-based company.

New York prosecutors said they are opening an investigation into a wireless network outage in February that left thousands of AT&T customers across the U.S. without cellphone service for roughly 12 hours.

The outage, which also affected some Consumer Cellular, T-Mobile, UScellular and Verizon subscribers, led to widespread frustration by phone users and briefly disrupted 911 service in some communities.

AT&T apologized for the network disruption and offered a $5 credit to customers.