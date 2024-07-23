At least 10 vehicles stolen from Pittsburgh neighborhoods, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after at least 10 vehicles were stolen from various Pittsburgh neighborhoods overnight.

The suspects are believed to be juveniles targeting specific Kia and Hyundai vehicles prone to theft due to a security vulnerability in certain models, according to a media release from Pittsburgh police.

Officers noted at least four vehicles driving erratically at high speeds on the North Side. Two cars were found crashed and abandoned at Eckert Street and Shadeland Avenue. The suspects fled on foot, police said.

Detectives are currently in the process of recovering the vehicles as the investigation continues. There are no arrests at this time.

Pittsburgh police have offered the following tips to drivers to prevent vehicle theft.

Never leave a vehicle running and unlocked

Always ensure all vehicle doors are locked and windows closed

Kia and Hyundai owners should take advantage of the manufacturer's recall and security updates or use a club lock to immobilize the steering wheel

Invest in technology such as Apple Air Tags or GPS trackers that connect to cell phone apps, or utilize individual vehicle manufacturers' security and tracking technology

Install outdoor security camera systems

Bluetooth-enabled dashboard cameras can be useful tools to help catch car thieves

If Kia or Hyundai models must be parked in a driveway, police advise blocking them in with another vehicle

Never leave firearms inside a vehicle

If residents see any suspicious behavior, they are advised to call 911.